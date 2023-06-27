Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) has decreased by -2.91 when compared to last closing price of 17.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.71% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/23 that Headwinds for Bumble Are Easing. The Stock Is a Buy, Analyst Says.

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) Right Now?

The public float for BMBL is 128.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BMBL on June 27, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BMBL’s Market Performance

BMBL stock saw a decrease of -6.71% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.68% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Bumble Inc. (BMBL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.07% for BMBL’s stock, with a -21.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMBL Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.03. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -20.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Bromberg Matthew S, who sale 12,096 shares at the price of $17.17 back on May 10. After this action, Bromberg Matthew S now owns 0 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $207,654 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings III GP Man, the 10% Owner of Bumble Inc., sale 11,750,000 shares at $22.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Blackstone Holdings III GP Man is holding 0 shares at $260,532,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.