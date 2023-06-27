Home  »  Business   »  Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Stock: A SWOT Analysi...

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is $5.64, The public float for BRSH is 6.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRSH on June 27, 2023 was 497.85K shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.30 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSH’s Market Performance

BRSH’s stock has risen by 4.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 26.04% and a quarterly rise of 23.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.67% for Bruush Oral Care Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.98% for BRSH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.73% for the last 200 days.

BRSH Trading at 15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares surge +24.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3042. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -28.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -347.66 for the present operating margin
  • +11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

