BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock (BOF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: BOF) has decreased by -12.06 when compared to last closing price of 3.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: BOF) Right Now?

The public float for BOF is 2.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of BOF was 2.00M shares.

BOF’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.19% for BOF’s stock, with a -18.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOF Trading at -18.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.55% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOF fell by -20.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock saw -20.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOF starting from Healy Eric, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Healy Eric now owns 750,083 shares of BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock, valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, BranchOut Food Inc. Common Stock (BOF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.