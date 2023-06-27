bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.14 compared to its previous closing price of 3.38. However, the company has seen a -14.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is 0.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BLUE is 81.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.18% of that float. On June 27, 2023, BLUE’s average trading volume was 4.55M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE’s stock has seen a -14.96% decrease for the week, with a -10.25% drop in the past month and a -26.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.97% for BLUE’s stock, with a -42.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLUE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLUE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BLUE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

BLUE Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE fell by -14.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -53.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Klima Thomas J, who sale 4,130 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jun 02. After this action, Klima Thomas J now owns 133,049 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $14,451 using the latest closing price.

Leschly Nick, the Director of bluebird bio Inc., sale 4,290 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Leschly Nick is holding 280,149 shares at $33,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Equity return is now at value -55.40, with -21.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.