Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is $2.38, which is $0.62 above the current market price. The public float for BITF is 180.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on June 27, 2023 was 4.99M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has decreased by -9.21 when compared to last closing price of 1.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 17.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a 17.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.21% gain in the past month and a 50.34% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for BITF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.14% for BITF’s stock, with a 44.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BITF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BITF stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BITF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BITF in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $2 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

BITF Trading at 19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.65%, as shares surge +28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +17.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2245. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 213.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -87.40, with -64.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.