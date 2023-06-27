Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.54.

The public float for BBY is 200.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on June 27, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

BBY) stock’s latest price update

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.87relation to previous closing price of 79.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.02% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBY’s Market Performance

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has experienced a 2.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.72% rise in the past month, and a 9.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for BBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.36% for BBY stock, with a simple moving average of 6.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

BBY Trading at 10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +14.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY rose by +2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.33. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw 1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from Barry Corie S, who sale 17,382 shares at the price of $71.82 back on Jun 01. After this action, Barry Corie S now owns 383,081 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $1,248,427 using the latest closing price.

Bilunas Matthew M, the Chief Financial Officer of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 3,998 shares at $71.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Bilunas Matthew M is holding 76,380 shares at $287,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.