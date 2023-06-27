Beneficient (BENF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF)’s stock price has dropped by -20.16 in relation to previous closing price of 3.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -39.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Right Now?

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BENF is 20.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BENF on June 27, 2023 was 242.34K shares.

BENF’s Market Performance

BENF stock saw a decrease of -39.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -70.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -70.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.35% for Beneficient (BENF). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.78% for BENF’s stock, with a -68.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BENF Trading at -67.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.09%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -39.65%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Beneficient saw -69.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Beneficient (BENF) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.