Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.51 compared to its previous closing price of 2.82. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BMR is 12.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On June 27, 2023, BMR’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

BMR’s Market Performance

BMR stock saw an increase of 5.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.62% and a quarterly increase of 5.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.62% for Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for BMR’s stock, with a 28.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMR Trading at 38.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares sank -38.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMR rose by +5.15%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Beamr Imaging Ltd. saw -16.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.01 for the present operating margin

+95.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beamr Imaging Ltd. stands at -43.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.