Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 37.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE: BBWI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BBWI is at 1.72.

The public float for BBWI is 222.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume for BBWI on June 27, 2023 was 3.76M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI stock saw a decrease of -6.47% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.71% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.37% for BBWI’s stock, with a -5.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $37 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

BBWI Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI fell by -6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.90. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -13.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Arlin Wendy C., who sale 1,625 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Mar 28. After this action, Arlin Wendy C. now owns 91,072 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $62,222 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Equity return is now at value -30.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.