Assessing the Risk and Potential of World Kinect Corporation’s (WKC) Stock

In the past week, WKC stock has gone down by -13.71%, with a monthly decline of -14.08% and a quarterly plunge of -15.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for World Kinect Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.54% for WKC’s stock, with a -22.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) is 11.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WKC is 1.26.

The public float for WKC is 59.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On June 27, 2023, WKC’s average trading volume was 565.89K shares.

WKC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) has dropped by -10.47 compared to previous close of 22.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WKC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WKC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WKC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WKC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

WKC Trading at -15.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -12.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKC fell by -13.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.57. In addition, World Kinect Corporation saw -25.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WKC

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of World Kinect Corporation (WKC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.