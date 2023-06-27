Assessing the Risk and Potential of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc.’s (ALPS) Stock

In the past week, ALPS stock has gone up by 4.55%, with a monthly gain of 1.47% and a quarterly plunge of -19.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.47% for ALPS’s stock, with a -79.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) is 1.00x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALPS is 12.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On June 27, 2023, ALPS’s average trading volume was 296.36K shares.

ALPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPS) has jumped by 7.66 compared to previous close of 0.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALPS Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.11%, as shares surge +2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALPS rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6429. In addition, Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. saw -86.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.70 for the present operating margin

+47.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. stands at +3.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc. (ALPS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.