Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AAC is 37.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On June 27, 2023, AAC’s average trading volume was 179.73K shares.

AAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) has increased by 0.10 when compared to last closing price of 10.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AAC’s Market Performance

Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has experienced a 0.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.57% rise in the past month, and a 1.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.22% for AAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for AAC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.39% for the last 200 days.

AAC Trading at 0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAC rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.50. In addition, Ares Acquisition Corporation saw 4.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.23. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.