Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR)’s stock price has soared by 1.50 in relation to previous closing price of 3.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

Is It Worth Investing in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for ACHR is $8.80, which is $4.54 above than the current price. The public float for ACHR is 129.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ACHR on June 27, 2023 was 2.81M shares.

ACHR’s Market Performance

ACHR’s stock has seen a -14.43% decrease for the week, with a 16.55% rise in the past month and a 33.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.47% for Archer Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.01% for ACHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at 21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares surge +11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR fell by -13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 80.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from MISSAN ANDY, who sale 27,500 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Jun 20. After this action, MISSAN ANDY now owns 211,155 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $112,544 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the Former 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 825,420 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $3,852,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -61.60 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.