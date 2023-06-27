Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of USD Partners LP (USDP)

The 36-month beta value for USDP is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for USDP is $4.00, which is $3.11 above than the current price. The public float for USDP is 14.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume of USDP on June 27, 2023 was 94.57K shares.

USDP) stock’s latest price update

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP)’s stock price has dropped by -11.81 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

USDP’s Market Performance

USDP’s stock has fallen by -10.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.52% and a quarterly drop of -69.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.60% for USD Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.38% for USDP’s stock, with a -72.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

USDP Trading at -53.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -32.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USDP fell by -10.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0311. In addition, USD Partners LP saw -71.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for USDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.68 for the present operating margin

+33.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for USD Partners LP stands at -53.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -166.12. Equity return is now at value 73.80, with -42.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, USD Partners LP (USDP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.