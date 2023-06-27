Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 21.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on June 27, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX) has dropped by -5.03 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -73.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX’s stock has fallen by -73.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -85.59% and a quarterly drop of -85.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.08% for SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -78.79% for SMX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -97.41% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at -84.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares sank -84.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -73.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7549. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -98.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In summary, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.