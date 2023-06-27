Home  »  Business   »  Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ICICI Ban...

Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 19.43x. The 36-month beta value for IBN is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBN is $27.48, which is $6.33 above than the current price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on June 27, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

IBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has dropped by -0.53 compared to previous close of 22.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has fallen by -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.04% and a quarterly rise of 9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.85% for ICICI Bank Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for IBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.55% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.89. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​