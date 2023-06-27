Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 19.43x. The 36-month beta value for IBN is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IBN is $27.48, which is $6.33 above than the current price. The public float for IBN is 3.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.41% of that float. The average trading volume of IBN on June 27, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) has dropped by -0.53 compared to previous close of 22.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IBN’s Market Performance

IBN’s stock has fallen by -0.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.04% and a quarterly rise of 9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.85% for ICICI Bank Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for IBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.55% for the last 200 days.

IBN Trading at -0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.89. In addition, ICICI Bank Limited saw 3.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Limited stands at +18.28. Equity return is now at value 15.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.