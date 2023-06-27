Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRRR is $10.00, which is $7.98 above than the current price. The public float for GRRR is 45.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GRRR on June 27, 2023 was 612.57K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GRRR) stock’s latest price update

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR)’s stock price has soared by 8.60 in relation to previous closing price of 1.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GRRR’s Market Performance

GRRR’s stock has risen by 12.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.09% and a quarterly drop of -75.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.00% for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.69% for GRRR’s stock, with a -72.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRRR Trading at 2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.12%, as shares surge +17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRRR rose by +12.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8700. In addition, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. saw -75.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-83.04 for the present operating margin

+29.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gorilla Technology Group Inc. stands at -390.64. Equity return is now at value -247.30, with -105.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.