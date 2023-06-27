Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

The 36-month beta value for BDTX is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BDTX is $7.00, which is $3.22 above than the current price. The public float for BDTX is 34.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.55% of that float. The average trading volume of BDTX on June 27, 2023 was 61.83K shares.

BDTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) has jumped by 78.26 compared to previous close of 1.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 62.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/11/22 that IBM, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Rivian, Tesla: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BDTX’s Market Performance

BDTX’s stock has risen by 62.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 89.60% and a quarterly rise of 80.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.48% for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 60.31% for BDTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 64.07% for the last 200 days.

BDTX Trading at 79.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +83.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDTX rose by +61.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1205. In addition, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. saw 82.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDTX starting from Ni Fang, who purchase 36,363 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Dec 22. After this action, Ni Fang now owns 125,389 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., valued at $46,596 using the latest closing price.

Ni Fang purchase 20,000 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Ni Fang is holding 89,026 shares at $25,770 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDTX

The total capital return value is set at -50.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.95. Equity return is now at value -69.30, with -51.60 for asset returns.

Based on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.56. Total debt to assets is 18.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.