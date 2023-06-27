Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BioVie Inc. (BIVI)

The 36-month beta value for BIVI is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BIVI is $11.50, which is $6.71 above than the current price. The public float for BIVI is 12.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume of BIVI on June 27, 2023 was 216.37K shares.

The stock of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) has decreased by -17.84 when compared to last closing price of 5.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has experienced a -13.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.42% drop in the past month, and a -41.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.27% for BIVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.24% for BIVI’s stock, with a -19.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -30.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.22%, as shares sank -24.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI fell by -13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, BioVie Inc. saw -38.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from BERMAN RICHARD J, who sale 5,984 shares at the price of $5.81 back on Jun 07. After this action, BERMAN RICHARD J now owns 23,210 shares of BioVie Inc., valued at $34,782 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 29,194 shares at $32,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

The total capital return value is set at -259.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -249.05. Equity return is now at value -343.00, with -145.50 for asset returns.

Based on BioVie Inc. (BIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.96. Total debt to assets is 60.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.50.

Conclusion

In summary, BioVie Inc. (BIVI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.