Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRTX is $10.50, which is $4.01 above than the current price. The public float for BRTX is 2.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of BRTX on June 27, 2023 was 19.09K shares.

BRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRTX) has increased by 13.46 when compared to last closing price of 5.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

BRTX’s Market Performance

BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) has experienced a 3.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.22% rise in the past month, and a 97.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.83% for BRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.80% for BRTX’s stock, with a 82.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRTX Trading at 31.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.53% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRTX rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.54. In addition, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. saw 136.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRTX starting from Silva Francisco, who purchase 747 shares at the price of $3.56 back on Mar 31. After this action, Silva Francisco now owns 159,690 shares of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., valued at $2,659 using the latest closing price.

Broadrick Dale, the 10% Owner of BioRestorative Therapies Inc., purchase 6,000 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Broadrick Dale is holding 305,073 shares at $17,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15838.08 for the present operating margin

-134.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioRestorative Therapies Inc. stands at -15438.04. Equity return is now at value -119.40, with -114.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 34.36.

Conclusion

In summary, BioRestorative Therapies Inc. (BRTX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.