AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX)’s stock price has increased by 4.30 compared to its previous closing price of 7.45. However, the company has seen a 11.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/24/22 that AN2 Therapeutics Will Trade Friday. Now There Are 2 March IPOs.

Is It Worth Investing in AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANTX is $24.00, which is $16.23 above the current market price. The public float for ANTX is 17.55M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.90% of that float. The average trading volume for ANTX on June 27, 2023 was 56.31K shares.

ANTX’s Market Performance

The stock of AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) has seen a 11.00% increase in the past week, with a 44.96% rise in the past month, and a -25.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.18% for ANTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.68% for ANTX’s stock, with a -27.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANTX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ANTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANTX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $22 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

ANTX Trading at 14.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares surge +39.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANTX rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.66. In addition, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANTX starting from Easom Eric, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $5.38 back on May 15. After this action, Easom Eric now owns 1,015,766 shares of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $53,770 using the latest closing price.

Easom Eric, the Chief Executive Officer of AN2 Therapeutics Inc., sale 23 shares at $15.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Easom Eric is holding 4,907 shares at $346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANTX

Equity return is now at value -48.70, with -45.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.