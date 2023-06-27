An In-Depth Look at Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) Stock Performance

The stock of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has seen a -7.56% decrease in the past week, with a 42.54% gain in the past month, and a -26.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.70% for NKLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.55% for NKLA’s stock, with a -50.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NKLA is 1.69. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is $2.71, which is $2.19 above the current market price. The public float for NKLA is 324.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.78% of that float. On June 27, 2023, NKLA’s average trading volume was 45.87M shares.

NKLA) stock’s latest price update

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s stock price has plunge by -14.73relation to previous closing price of 1.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/23/23 that Nikola Suspects Foul Play in Fire Behind Headquarters

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at 28.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares surge +78.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA fell by -7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8935. In addition, Nikola Corporation saw -49.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from RUSSELL MARK A, who sale 252,260 shares at the price of $0.78 back on May 12. After this action, RUSSELL MARK A now owns 1,632,657 shares of Nikola Corporation, valued at $196,886 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL MARK A, the Director of Nikola Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that RUSSELL MARK A is holding 1,884,917 shares at $59,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corporation stands at -1543.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.08. Equity return is now at value -143.20, with -67.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nikola Corporation (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.