An In-Depth Look at Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) Stock Performance

The stock of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has seen a -6.43% decrease in the past week, with a 4.92% gain in the past month, and a 19.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for GRAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.25% for GRAB’s stock, with a 3.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Right Now?

The public float for GRAB is 2.58B and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% of that float. On June 27, 2023, GRAB’s average trading volume was 17.48M shares.

GRAB) stock’s latest price update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB)'s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 3.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.43% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 05/19/22 that Grab Stock Soars as It Sees Strong Sales on Expected Online Demand Recovery

Analysts’ Opinion of GRAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRAB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $3.10 based on the research report published on June 22nd of the current year 2023.

GRAB Trading at 3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRAB fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.25. In addition, Grab Holdings Limited saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRAB

Equity return is now at value -22.20, with -15.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.