Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has increased by 5.69 when compared to last closing price of 26.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is above average at 10.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is $29.00, which is $1.14 above the current market price. The public float for AMKR is 101.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMKR on June 27, 2023 was 864.95K shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen a 3.99% increase in the past week, with a 15.65% rise in the past month, and a 8.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.91% for AMKR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on June 30th of the previous year 2022.

AMKR Trading at 16.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.17. In addition, Amkor Technology Inc. saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Faust Megan, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $26.38 back on Jun 16. After this action, Faust Megan now owns 35,394 shares of Amkor Technology Inc., valued at $71,226 using the latest closing price.

Faust Megan, the CFO of Amkor Technology Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $26.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Faust Megan is holding 35,394 shares at $71,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amkor Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.