American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has gone down by -5.87% for the week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month and a -1.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for AWK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for AWK stock, with a simple moving average of -4.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.58.

The average price suggested by analysts for AWK is $160.44, which is $21.27 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 180.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for AWK on June 27, 2023 was 835.58K shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.79 in relation to its previous close of 145.76. However, the company has experienced a -5.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $140 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2022.

AWK Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.94. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Marberry Michael, who purchase 1,400 shares at the price of $142.35 back on May 18. After this action, Marberry Michael now owns 3,673 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $199,290 using the latest closing price.

Marberry Michael, the Director of American Water Works Company Inc., purchase 675 shares at $145.89 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Marberry Michael is holding 1,238 shares at $98,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.