American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has increased by 21.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AREB is also noteworthy at 1.19.

The public float for AREB is 15.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of AREB on June 27, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stock saw an increase of 25.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.81% and a quarterly increase of 22.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.97% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.41% for AREB’s stock, with a -18.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at 23.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +25.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1549. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.