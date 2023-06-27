Home  »  Trending   »  American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Up Desp...

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has increased by 21.25 when compared to last closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AREB is also noteworthy at 1.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The public float for AREB is 15.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of AREB on June 27, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

AREB’s Market Performance

AREB stock saw an increase of 25.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.81% and a quarterly increase of 22.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.97% for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.41% for AREB’s stock, with a -18.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREB Trading at 23.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.50%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB rose by +25.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1549. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Equity return is now at value -50.30, with -35.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​