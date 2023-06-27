American Electric Power Company Inc.’s (AEP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has gone down by -1.35% for the week, with a -1.63% drop in the past month and a -5.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.94% for AEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for AEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

The public float for AEP is 513.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEP on June 27, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

AEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has jumped by 0.35 compared to previous close of 83.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $98 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

AEP Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.78. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -11.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Akins Nicholas K, who sale 10,491 shares at the price of $92.75 back on May 02. After this action, Akins Nicholas K now owns 125,520 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $973,040 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg David Matthew, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 1,616 shares at $92.75 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Feinberg David Matthew is holding 8,925 shares at $149,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.