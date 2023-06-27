Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ABEV stock has gone up by 3.24%, with a monthly gain of 8.50% and a quarterly surge of 21.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.68% for ABEV’s stock, with a 12.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12.

The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABEV on June 27, 2023 was 15.68M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 3.20. However, the company has seen a 3.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEV stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ABEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABEV in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.74 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ABEV Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +3.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 17.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.