Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.80 in comparison to its previous close of 16.25, however, the company has experienced a 15.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is $21.06, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 68.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.32% of that float. On June 27, 2023, ATEC’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stock saw an increase of 15.18% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.71% and a quarterly increase of 11.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.69% for ATEC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 39.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

ATEC Trading at 15.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +19.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +15.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw 43.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Altman Elizabeth Ann, who sale 9,273 shares at the price of $16.14 back on Jun 16. After this action, Altman Elizabeth Ann now owns 31,158 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $149,666 using the latest closing price.

Sponsel David, the EVP, SALES of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 55,577 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Sponsel David is holding 559,840 shares at $898,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value 581.90, with -28.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.