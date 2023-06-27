Alector Inc. (ALEC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Alector Inc. (ALEC) has gone down by -18.41% for the week, with a -20.22% drop in the past month and a -1.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.84% for ALEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.38% for ALEC’s stock, with a -25.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ALEC is at 0.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALEC is $14.33, which is $4.91 above the current market price. The public float for ALEC is 73.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ALEC on June 27, 2023 was 522.51K shares.

ALEC) stock’s latest price update

Alector Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC)’s stock price has gone decline by -15.11 in comparison to its previous close of 7.18, however, the company has experienced a -18.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ALEC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALEC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $12 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

ALEC Trading at -15.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares sank -17.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC fell by -18.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Alector Inc. saw -33.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from Rosenthal Arnon, who sale 5,255 shares at the price of $6.90 back on Jun 02. After this action, Rosenthal Arnon now owns 1,651,095 shares of Alector Inc., valued at $36,279 using the latest closing price.

Kenkare-Mitra Sara, the President and Head of R&D of Alector Inc., sale 4,092 shares at $6.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kenkare-Mitra Sara is holding 184,149 shares at $28,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.16 for the present operating margin

+93.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alector Inc. stands at -99.77. The total capital return value is set at -45.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.17. Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -16.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alector Inc. (ALEC), the company’s capital structure generated 20.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.81. Total debt to assets is 5.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alector Inc. (ALEC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.