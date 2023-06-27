Akumin Inc. (AKU): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for AKU is 57.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKU on June 27, 2023 was 72.43K shares.

AKU) stock’s latest price update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.23, however, the company has experienced a -14.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AKU’s Market Performance

Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen a -14.17% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.15% decline in the past month and a -68.01% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for AKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.65% for AKU’s stock, with a -75.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKU Trading at -46.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares sank -39.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -14.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3368. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -65.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Equity return is now at value 693.60, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.