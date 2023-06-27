Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for AHI is 16.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AHI was 5.54M shares.

AHI) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has dropped by -15.04 in relation to previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 52.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AHI’s Market Performance

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a 52.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 247.80% gain in the past month and a 213.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 46.60% for AHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.81% for AHI’s stock, with a 122.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at 107.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 46.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.40%, as shares surge +259.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +182.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +52.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8667. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 175.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.