Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for AHI is 16.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of AHI was 5.54M shares.

AHI) stock’s latest price update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI)’s stock price has dropped by -15.04 in relation to previous closing price of 1.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 52.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AHI’s Market Performance

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a 52.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 247.80% gain in the past month and a 213.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 46.60% for AHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.81% for AHI’s stock, with a 122.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at 107.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 46.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.40%, as shares surge +259.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +182.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +52.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8667. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. saw 175.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

