Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET)’s stock price has gone decline by -52.13 in comparison to its previous close of 4.66, however, the company has experienced a -48.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/06/21 that Bitcoin, Coinbase, Shiba Inu, Alibaba: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACET is 2.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is $21.67, which is $25.33 above the current market price. The public float for ACET is 38.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. On June 27, 2023, ACET’s average trading volume was 432.36K shares.

ACET’s Market Performance

ACET stock saw a decrease of -48.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -59.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.34% for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.61% for ACET’s stock, with a simple moving average of -78.34% for the last 200 days.

ACET Trading at -61.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -60.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET fell by -48.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.85. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc. saw -75.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from Healey Don, who sale 4,533 shares at the price of $7.57 back on Feb 15. After this action, Healey Don now owns 66,568 shares of Adicet Bio Inc., valued at $34,327 using the latest closing price.

Healey Don, the Chief Technology Officer of Adicet Bio Inc., sale 10,467 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Healey Don is holding 71,101 shares at $83,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.32 for the present operating margin

+79.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adicet Bio Inc. stands at -279.27. The total capital return value is set at -22.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.04. Equity return is now at value -36.00, with -31.90 for asset returns.

Based on Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), the company’s capital structure generated 7.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.71. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 77.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.