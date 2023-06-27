Adagene Inc. (ADAG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADAG is $5.00, which is $10.77 above the current price. The public float for ADAG is 30.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADAG on June 27, 2023 was 13.02K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ADAG) stock’s latest price update

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG)’s stock price has soared by 30.37 in relation to previous closing price of 1.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 37.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADAG’s Market Performance

Adagene Inc. (ADAG) has experienced a 37.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.96% rise in the past month, and a 17.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.95% for ADAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.28% for ADAG’s stock, with a 25.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for ADAG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADAG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $40.57 based on the research report published on June 25th of the previous year 2021.

ADAG Trading at 30.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.74%, as shares surge +30.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAG rose by +37.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3215. In addition, Adagene Inc. saw 32.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAG

Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adagene Inc. (ADAG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.