Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) is $14.57, which is $9.72 above the current market price. The public float for ABOS is 34.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ABOS on June 27, 2023 was 191.96K shares.

ABOS) stock’s latest price update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS)’s stock price has dropped by -10.52 in relation to previous closing price of 5.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ABOS’s Market Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has experienced a -16.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.62% drop in the past month, and a 23.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.72% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.28% for ABOS’s stock, with a -14.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $13 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS fell by -16.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.29. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.