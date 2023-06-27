AC Immune SA (ACIU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AC Immune SA (ACIU) by analysts is $11.13, which is $8.09 above the current market price. The public float for ACIU is 43.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On June 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ACIU was 67.47K shares.

ACIU) stock’s latest price update

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU)’s stock price has plunge by 30.30relation to previous closing price of 1.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ACIU’s Market Performance

AC Immune SA (ACIU) has seen a 25.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.86% gain in the past month and a 15.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.56% for ACIU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.51% for ACIU’s stock, with a 8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ACIU Trading at 22.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +19.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIU rose by +20.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1435. In addition, AC Immune SA saw 26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1834.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AC Immune SA stands at -1798.04. The total capital return value is set at -34.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.50. Equity return is now at value -38.80, with -35.70 for asset returns.

Based on AC Immune SA (ACIU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.63. Total debt to assets is 1.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.