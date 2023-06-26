XP Inc. (XP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has decreased by -0.80 when compared to last closing price of 23.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is above average at 17.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $101.05, which is -$1.71 below the current market price. The public float for XP is 420.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XP on June 26, 2023 was 6.16M shares.

XP’s Market Performance

The stock of XP Inc. (XP) has seen a 7.27% increase in the past week, with a 33.92% rise in the past month, and a 120.19% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for XP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.65% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of 43.58% for the last 200 days.

XP Trading at 38.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +32.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.56. In addition, XP Inc. saw 52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.