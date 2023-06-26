Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s (WLFC) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, WLFC stock has gone down by -6.53%, with a monthly decline of -4.39% and a quarterly plunge of -28.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Willis Lease Finance Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.71% for WLFC’s stock, with a -18.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) Right Now?

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WLFC is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WLFC is $32.00, The public float for WLFC is 2.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLFC on June 26, 2023 was 11.37K shares.

WLFC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) has dropped by -10.48 compared to previous close of 44.75. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLFC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for WLFC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for WLFC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $16 based on the research report published on January 18th of the previous year 2012.

WLFC Trading at -13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLFC fell by -6.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.57. In addition, Willis Lease Finance Corporation saw -32.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLFC starting from WILLIS CHARLES F IV, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.99 back on Jun 07. After this action, WILLIS CHARLES F IV now owns 980,843 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation, valued at $209,963 using the latest closing price.

Hole Brian Richard, the PRESIDENT of Willis Lease Finance Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $38.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Hole Brian Richard is holding 96,584 shares at $77,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.32 for the present operating margin

+64.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Willis Lease Finance Corporation stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.25. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC), the company’s capital structure generated 408.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.34. Total debt to assets is 69.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 434.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.