Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) has increased by 26.28 when compared to last closing price of 3.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 28.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.41.

The public float for FREE is 34.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREE on June 26, 2023 was 466.12K shares.

FREE’s Market Performance

The stock of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has seen a 28.34% increase in the past week, with a 21.23% rise in the past month, and a 66.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for FREE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.84% for FREE’s stock, with a 16.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREE stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for FREE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FREE in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $8.25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

FREE Trading at 44.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.06%, as shares surge +21.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREE rose by +24.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.98. In addition, Whole Earth Brands Inc. saw -3.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREE starting from Sababa Holdings Free LLC, who purchase 488,923 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 16. After this action, Sababa Holdings Free LLC now owns 8,855,223 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc., valued at $1,466,671 using the latest closing price.

Fiaux Bernardo, the Chief Financial Officer of Whole Earth Brands Inc., purchase 21,950 shares at $3.46 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Fiaux Bernardo is holding 100,000 shares at $75,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.06 for the present operating margin

+22.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whole Earth Brands Inc. stands at -10.91. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.16. Equity return is now at value -27.60, with -9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 53.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 162.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.