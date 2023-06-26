What Recent Market Trends Mean for The Honest Company Inc.’s (HNST) Stock

In the past week, HNST stock has gone down by -0.57%, with a monthly gain of 12.34% and a quarterly surge of 4.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.34% for The Honest Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.81% for HNST stock, with a simple moving average of -35.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) is $2.75, which is $1.02 above the current market price. The public float for HNST is 85.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On June 26, 2023, HNST’s average trading volume was 972.03K shares.

HNST) stock’s latest price update

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.13 in relation to its previous close of 1.63. However, the company has experienced a -0.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/13/22 that Honest Co. Revenue Declines as Consumers Return to Stores

Analysts’ Opinion of HNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HNST stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for HNST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HNST in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $2 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

HNST Trading at 2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNST fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6015. In addition, The Honest Company Inc. saw -42.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNST starting from Hoyt Janis, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hoyt Janis now owns 457,553 shares of The Honest Company Inc., valued at $17,300 using the latest closing price.

Vernon Carla, the Chief Executive Officer of The Honest Company Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.68 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Vernon Carla is holding 1,895,238 shares at $84,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.89 for the present operating margin

+28.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Honest Company Inc. stands at -15.63. The total capital return value is set at -20.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.96. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -22.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Honest Company Inc. (HNST), the company’s capital structure generated 25.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.44. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.