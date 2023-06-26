Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) has jumped by 10.62 compared to previous close of 1.60. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for WLDS is 5.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WLDS on June 26, 2023 was 4.20M shares.

WLDS’s Market Performance

WLDS’s stock has seen a -9.69% decrease for the week, with a 282.12% rise in the past month and a 210.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 31.32% for Wearable Devices Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for WLDS’s stock, with a 112.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WLDS Trading at 74.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 31.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.73%, as shares surge +290.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +229.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS fell by -9.69%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8120. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd. saw 305.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd. stands at -14435.56. Equity return is now at value -208.70, with -159.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.