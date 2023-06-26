Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.65.

The public float for VKTX is 68.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.48% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of VKTX was 4.72M shares.

VKTX) stock’s latest price update

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.42 compared to its previous closing price of 21.80. However, the company has seen a -9.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VKTX’s Market Performance

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has experienced a -9.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.45% drop in the past month, and a 121.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.83% for VKTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.20% for VKTX’s stock, with a 87.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VKTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VKTX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for VKTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VKTX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $32 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

VKTX Trading at -6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VKTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VKTX fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +560.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.39. In addition, Viking Therapeutics Inc. saw 117.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VKTX starting from Rowland Charles A Jr, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on May 16. After this action, Rowland Charles A Jr now owns 30,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

MACARTNEY LAWSON, the Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc., sale 16,000 shares at $24.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that MACARTNEY LAWSON is holding 47,965 shares at $384,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VKTX

Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -43.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.