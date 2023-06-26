Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has gone down by -24.99% for the week, with a -23.70% drop in the past month and a -21.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.80% for VS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.57% for VS’s stock, with a -68.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VS is also noteworthy at 1.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for VS is $0.67, The public float for VS is 10.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of VS on June 26, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

VS) stock’s latest price update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has gone decline by -16.67 in comparison to its previous close of 0.54, however, the company has experienced a -24.99% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at -27.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.01%, as shares sank -22.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS fell by -24.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5600. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw -7.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1238.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1769.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.