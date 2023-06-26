VCI Global Limited (VCIG) Stock Observes 130.09% 200-Day Moving Average

The volatility ratio for the week is 72.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.71% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 129.86% for VCIG’s stock, with a 130.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is above average at 45.04x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VCIG is 36.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume of VCIG on June 26, 2023 was 3.74M shares.

VCIG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) has jumped by 26.91 compared to previous close of 6.08. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 172.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VCIG Trading at 130.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 72.37%, as shares surge +153.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG rose by +137.10%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, VCI Global Limited saw 81.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Limited stands at +42.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In summary, VCI Global Limited (VCIG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.