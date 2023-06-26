Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VAXX is $12.50, which is $9.99 above the current market price. The public float for VAXX is 49.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for VAXX on June 26, 2023 was 139.53K shares.

VAXX) stock’s latest price update

Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.57 compared to its previous closing price of 2.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VAXX’s Market Performance

Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) has experienced a 21.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 26.77% rise in the past month, and a 20.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for VAXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.00% for VAXX’s stock, with a 19.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VAXX Trading at 23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares surge +32.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAXX rose by +21.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Vaxxinity Inc. saw 79.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAXX starting from Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who sale 405,217 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Jan 23. After this action, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP now owns 8,764,372 shares of Vaxxinity Inc., valued at $1,358,044 using the latest closing price.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, the 10% Owner of Vaxxinity Inc., sale 95,475 shares at $3.35 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP is holding 2,065,027 shares at $319,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAXX

Equity return is now at value -105.50, with -66.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaxxinity Inc. (VAXX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.