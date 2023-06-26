Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) by analysts is $0.55, The public float for VAPO is 23.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.64% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of VAPO was 204.71K shares.

VAPO) stock’s latest price update

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE: VAPO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -17.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -33.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VAPO’s Market Performance

VAPO’s stock has fallen by -33.94% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -29.55% and a quarterly drop of -30.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.99% for Vapotherm Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.02% for VAPO’s stock, with a -63.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2022.

VAPO Trading at -27.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares sank -32.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO fell by -33.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6024. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw -84.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Army Joseph, who purchase 476,190 shares at the price of $1.05 back on Feb 10. After this action, Army Joseph now owns 1,636,769 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, the Director of Vapotherm Inc., purchase 476,190 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H is holding 652,372 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.90 for the present operating margin

+25.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc. stands at -169.55. The total capital return value is set at -81.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.50. Equity return is now at value 909.00, with -97.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.