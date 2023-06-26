Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) by analysts is $1.53, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for VCSA is 109.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.32% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of VCSA was 923.55K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VCSA) stock’s latest price update

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/21 that Vacation-Rental Manager Vacasa Aims to Add Homes After Public Listing

VCSA’s Market Performance

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a -14.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.28% drop in the past month, and a -34.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.75% for VCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.04% for VCSA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -63.91% for the last 200 days.

VCSA Trading at -16.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.34%, as shares sank -15.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCSA fell by -14.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6985. In addition, Vacasa Inc. saw -50.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCSA starting from Mossytree Inc., who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jun 22. After this action, Mossytree Inc. now owns 1,641,584 shares of Vacasa Inc., valued at $30,500 using the latest closing price.

Mossytree Inc., the 10% Owner of Vacasa Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Mossytree Inc. is holding 1,691,584 shares at $60,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.20 for the present operating margin

+23.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vacasa Inc. stands at -14.98. Equity return is now at value -43.50, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Vacasa Inc. (VCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.03. Total debt to assets is 2.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.