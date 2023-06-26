Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) is 682.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UEC is 2.04.

The public float for UEC is 358.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.38% of that float. On June 26, 2023, UEC’s average trading volume was 5.81M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UEC) stock’s latest price update

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 3.40. However, the company has seen a 4.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC’s stock has risen by 4.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.22% and a quarterly rise of 25.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for Uranium Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.84% for UEC’s stock, with a -1.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UEC Trading at 22.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +26.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Adnani Amir, who purchase 60,000 shares at the price of $2.66 back on Mar 24. After this action, Adnani Amir now owns 3,615,101 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $159,558 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Spencer, the Director of Uranium Energy Corp., purchase 38,500 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Abraham Spencer is holding 605,437 shares at $100,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Energy Corp. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at -0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.36. Total debt to assets is 0.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.