Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Sunrun Inc.’s (RUN) Stock

In the past week, RUN stock has gone down by -14.29%, with a monthly gain of 3.43% and a quarterly plunge of -2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.69% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.65% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -28.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Right Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 286.83x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Sunrun Inc. (RUN) by analysts is $34.74, which is $17.06 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 204.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.27% of that float. On June 26, 2023, the average trading volume of RUN was 9.34M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.18relation to previous closing price of 17.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -14.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/23 that Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more?

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at -7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.23%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.67. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 3,428 shares at the price of $18.61 back on Jun 20. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,407,196 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $63,804 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 2,749 shares at $18.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,262,830 shares at $51,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc. (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.