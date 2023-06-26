Trading Update: Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Stock Endures 11.95% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has seen a 14.26% increase in the past week, with a 27.05% gain in the past month, and a 2.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.95% for NMRD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.63% for NMRD’s stock, with a -48.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NMRD is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for NMRD is $8.00, which is $6.92 above the current market price. The public float for NMRD is 14.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for NMRD on June 26, 2023 was 35.23K shares.

NMRD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) has increased by 9.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.68.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMRD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMRD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMRD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NMRD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on March 29th of the previous year 2022.

NMRD Trading at 8.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMRD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.54%, as shares surge +36.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMRD rose by +14.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5976. In addition, Nemaura Medical Inc. saw -56.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NMRD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1502.35 for the present operating margin

-13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nemaura Medical Inc. stands at -2755.83. The total capital return value is set at -28.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.15. Equity return is now at value 243.20, with -75.50 for asset returns.

Based on Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD), the company’s capital structure generated 4,117.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.